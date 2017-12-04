Another way to keep the doctor at bay: Apple Charlotte

I wanted to open this weeks recipe with my newest cookbook, titled The Sweet Fight. It is special in so many ways that I will only mention two.

I believe it is the best cookbook using fruits and vegetables on the market today. It also shows various ways to use fruits and veggies in order to get your children to become curious, excited, and accustomed to changing their eating habits without missing the empty nutrition found in chocolate.

I have decided to take every single penny of profit from this cookbook to help a variety of causes that affect children (e.g. homeless shelters; school lunches; summer programs; etc.). Simply contact me and I will send you a signed copy, even less expensive than found on Amazon.



There have been many claimants to Charlotte’s throne, but New Englanders know the truth. This is the best way of serving Apple Charlotte for you who desire something a little different, yet stick with the classic flavor.

This has a crispy exterior filled with the warmth and creaminess that can only be found in real Indian Pudding. We think you will agree that this is the last Charlotte recipe you will make; you won’t care who first made it, we make it right!

1 (15-ounce) can Indian pudding

2 cups dried, unseasoned bread crumbs

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine, divided

3 large, firm, tart apples, peeled and cored

1 cup apple cider or juice

1 cup apple jelly

1 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice powder

1/3 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

Slice Indian Pudding into 6 equally sized rounds; set aside.

In a shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs and brown sugar well; set aside.

In a large skillet, heat half the butter over medium-high heat until melted.

Meanwhile, add the Indian Pudding rounds, one at a time, into the bread crumb mixture and gently press the crumbs into both sides of each, placing in a dish while skillet get hot.

When ready, add the coated Indian Pudding slices into the skillet and cook until browned on bottom, about 6-7 minutes.

Flip and brown the other side. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook 4 minutes per side, or until softened and hot.

Meanwhile, slice apples into 8 wedges each.

Heat remaining butter in another large skillet over medium heat until melted.

Add apples and cider, toss and cook until just crisp tender, about 4-5 minutes.

Add apple jelly, Chinese 5-spice powder and cranberry sauce.

Stir to combine well and continue cooking until the apples are tender.

Remove Indian Pudding rounds onto 6 serving plates (or double up each plate with 2 slices of grilled Indian Pudding).

Top with equal amounts of the glazed apples and serve immediately.