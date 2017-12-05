CAES Board of Directors agenda for Dec. 11, 2017
Dec 05, 2017
The Board of Directors of Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St., will meet at the library at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order:
II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of Minutes: a. Minutes of November 13, 2017-Regular Meeting
IV.Communications: a. Written/Oral; b. Public Comments; c. Board Comments
V. Old Business: a. Grant Funding Prospects; b. Food Service Program Budget (Jack Carroll); c. GMUSD Update; d. LMHUUSD Update
VI. New Business: a. After School Program Report (Venissa White); b. Ratify FY2017-18 Support Staff Master Agreement; c. Principal Report; d. Superintendent Report
VII. Next Meeting Dates & Future Agenda Items: a. GMUSD Meeting, Dec. 12, 2017 at GMUHS; b. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018
VIII. Adjournment Action
