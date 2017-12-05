CAES collecting canned goods for Family Center

Chester-Andover Elementary School is collecting canned goods in December to be donated to Chester-Andover Family Center, where families can go if they need extra food to make their budget stretch.

The Student Council runs this event, and every year it comes up with something fun to do once the goal is reached.

This year, for every 25 food items gathered, the Student Council, teacher Frank Kelley, and Principal Katherine Fogg will have to be silent for part of the day. The more canned goods, the longer they will remain silent. If one person talks, he or she will have to do five pushup.

To ensure that everyone gets a chance to see the group be silent, they will be in the lunchroom for all the lunch periods.

You can help CAES by bringing canned goods to the school, 72 Main St. in Chester, during school hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gear swap raises $30,000 for Okemo Mtn. School

This year’s Okemo Ski and Snowboard Swap was a record-breaking one, raising more than $30,000 for Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the Swap will go toward operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students.

School head Mariel Meringolo, who organized the event, said, “I would like to gratefully acknowledge all of the volunteers who donated their time, as well as all of the mountain personnel who went above and beyond their normal duties to provide support to the event. Without all of the volunteers and the help of the mountain, the Ski Swap could never have been such a success.”

Okemo Mountain School, celebrating 26 years in operation this winter, is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of serious snow sports athletes.