Chester DRB agenda for Dec. 11, 2017

The Chester Development Review Board will conduct a site visit at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 at 46 & 60 Route 103. At 6 p.m., the DRB will conduct its hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Comments from citizens

2) Review minutes from Nov. 13th and Nov. 27th

3) Boundary Line Adjustment application (#515) by Sandri Realty, Inc.

4) Reconvene Burtco Inc.’s Conditional Use application (#512)

5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed