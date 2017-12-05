Whiting Library seeks people interested in becoming trustees

Whiting Library is encouraging people in the community to become trustees, and it is looking for people who love the library, want to help it grow and continue to be a vital organization.

Learn more about what it means to be a trustee at an informational coffee meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 in the Community Room on the lower level at 117 Main St. in Chester. The position of Library Trustee is an elected position.

This invitation is open to everyone in Chester and Andover. Call Kathy Pellett at 802-875-1372 or email her at kpellett@vermontel.net if you have any questions.