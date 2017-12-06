To the editor: Principal Ferenc announces retirement

To the members of the Green Mountain Union High School community:

It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement effective the end of this school year. It has been a pleasure being your principal for the past 11 years. The support of the school board, parents and community members has been nothing short of remarkable.

In my professional opinion, you have a fine and vibrant learning organization with wonderful students, dedicated educators and loyal staff. I believe they are poised to progress to the next level of teaching and learning, that of Proficiency Based Education.

The teachers are working diligently to prepare for this change. When implemented, this switch to Proficiency Based Education will positively enhance student learning.

In closing, the past 11 years at GM have been the most satisfying in my tenure as a public school principal. I will miss my colleagues very much and will miss the students most of all.

Thank you again and I wish you the very best.

Sincerely,

Tom Ferenc

Principal

Green Mountain Union High School