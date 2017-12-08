Employee assaulted as masked pair robs Weathersfield store

Police say that two men robbed the Downers Corner Store this morning, assaulting an employee in the process.

According to a Vermont State Police press release two men wearing masks and hoods followed employee June French into the store at 4261 Route 106 in Weathersfield as she was about to open up around 4 a.m.

The men stole cigars and cigarettes before leaving the store. Police say that the robbers pushed French during the incident.

French was taken to the Springfield Hospital Emergency Room for evaluation, and the VSP has released several photographs taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident, including seeing any suspicious people or vehicles in the area, to contact Trooper Tyler Noyes at 802-722-4600.