Grant will add nine holes, amenities to Chester disc golf course

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

By next summer, Chester will have an 18-hole disc golf course thanks to a Recreation Facilities grant from Vermont’s Department of Buildings and General Services.

At the Pinnacle Recreation Area on Thursday, Dec. 7, state Rep. Tom Bock presented Town Manager David Pisha with a ceremonial check for $10,275, which represents half of the cost of the recreation project.

Executive Assistant Julie Hance, who wrote the successful grant, said the remaining money will come from the town’s grant fund.

The project will add nine more holes to the existing nine hole course along with a number of improvements and amenities.

These include turning the top building of the old rope tow into a picnic pavilion. The building has been unused since the Pinnacle ski area shut down in 1989 and had become derelict.

“There’s an incredible view of Chester from up there,” said Pisha after the check presentation.

In front of the pavilion stands a whimsical wooden bench created by Chester chainsaw carver Barre Pinske. The grant will make it possible to have six such benches around the golf course along with two picnic tables.

In addition to the pavilion, benches and tables, the grant will help pay for the disc golf baskets for the new holes and tee boxes and signage for all 18 holes.

The original course was constructed by volunteers including Gary King and Nick Kekic.

“This is one of the few disc golf courses you can play for free,” said King. “You’d be amazed how many people come to Chester to play.”

“It’s amenities like these that make a community like Chester attractive to visitors and new residents,” said Bock, who is also a Chester resident.0