First snow crashes keep police busy overnight

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he first accumulating snow of the season in this southern Vermont area brought a large crop of motor vehicle accidents, keeping police and towing companies busy into the wee hours.

According to the Vermont State Police, troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to more than 35 crashes between 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. Those crashes occurred in Windsor, Windham and parts of Bennington counties.

In one incident, a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-91 near Exit 2 could not move due to slippery conditions and blocked the travel lane. Another tractor-trailer that tried to pass also became stuck, effectively closing the road. Police detoured traffic off the interstate at the exit while VTrans crews treated the road.

State Police say that none of those crashes involved serious injuries or deaths.

In Chester, police responded to two accidents. The first was a head-on collision near the intersection of Rt. 11 and Swett Road, which required two ambulances for the injuries. The second crash, which took place several hours later near the same location, involved one car and there were no injuries.

Police remind drivers to slow down when road conditions deteriorate and to use snow tires during the winter.

Various weather reports are saying that more snow is expected on Tuesday — between 3 and 6 inches — starting before dawn and going intermittently into the evening.