Chester Chatter: Christmas shopping by Sears catalog

By Ruthie Douglas

Christmas shopping was not easy when my two daughters were young. Because my husband Don traveled for his company, I was unable to take the girls shopping.

Once they were in bed, I spread out the catalogs — Sears and Montgomery Ward — on the kitchen table. I poured over the pages for good buys and items I knew what the girls wanted.

It was not unlike today with online shopping by computer. I filled out the order forms, wrote the check, mailed them and waited for delivery.

It was another problem to keep the packages out of sight, and many boxes had writing and pictures on the outside.

Sometimes, one had to wait for a back-order or else get a refund for items that were out of stock.

On the farm it was a great gift to order from the catalog and, come spring, to order the seeds for the fields.

Did you see the supermoon? It was out for two nights.

Friends, businesses and lunch

I am so sad to learn of the death of Pat Decatur, who I have known for more than 40 years. I am thinking of her family.

Congratulations to Payne and Elise Junker on the 10th anniversary of their business, 103 Artisans Marketplace. Our small, locally owned businesses are great places to shop.

The monthly, second-Wednesday luncheon for senior citizens at Green Mountain Union High was held this past week. Everyone enjoys the lunch served by Chef Jack Carroll. It also is a good time to visit with friends. This month, roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, rolls, coffee and chocolate cake were served.

The Springfield High Class of 1959 met for its monthly luncheon at the Riverside Restaurant. It is so great to recall some time long ago with friends who you have known since the first grade.

This week’s trivia question: How many super moons did we have this year?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Once Chester Building Supply, once Marble Mart, once Green Mountain Gringo. That building is now the Pizza Stone restaurant on Pleasant Street.



What was the best gift that you have received?