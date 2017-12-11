Christmas events: Dec. 15 through Dec. 17, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 15 & 16: WPTC hosts first Holiday Cabaret

Six former Weston Young Company members return for the first Weston Holiday Cabaret at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16 at the company’s second stage, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm at 705 Main St. in Weston.

The Winter Cabaret is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and support Weston’s Young Company program.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Weston Playhouse Young Company program. Visit its website www.westonplayhouse.org/shows-and-events/special-events, stop by the administration office or Walker during Christmas in Weston, or call 802-824-5288 on Tuesday or Thursday to order tickets.

Dec. 15: FOLA holds annual Christmas Celebration

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium’s annual Community Christmas Celebration will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 in Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 27 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

There will be dramatic readings of Christmas tales, songs by local artists, music of students from the Ludlow Elementary School, Mt. Holly Elementary School and the Black River Middle and Senior High schools.

Also, the three ghosts from Dickens’ Christmas Carol will contemplate their roles before haunting Scrooge in a short comedic skit, talented members of the community will sing a few traditional songs, poignant readings of holiday poems and a special performance of The Christmas Truce, which examines the aftermath of the famous World War I Christmas cessation of hostilities on the soldiers in the trenches.

The evening closes with a sing-along of traditional Christmas songs. Admission is free. For more information, call 802-228-3238 or visit its website at www.fola.us.

Dec. 17: Chester Baptist holds Christmas Vespers

Chester Baptist Church invites the community to its annual Christmas Vespers Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Celebrate the season with Christmas lessons and carols interspersed with poetry and other Christmas music.

The service will conclude with a candle lighting ceremony, and refreshments will follow. Chester Baptist Church is located across from The Green at 162 Main St. in Chester. Visit www.chesterbaptist.org for more information.