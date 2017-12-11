Community events: Dec. 14 through Dec. 18, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 14: Winhall Library’s Cookbook Club meets

Winhall Memorial Library’s Cookbook Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Come eat delicious food, share recipes, tips and tricks. December’s theme is “Appetizers and Mocktails.”

The Cookbook Club welcomes newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to share in the love of food. The club is in collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center. Any questions? Email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Visit its website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Dec. 15: Screening of ‘Seed’ at Neighborhood Connections

Doreen Fabiano and Carlene Lindgren, local advocates for the environment and other important issues, will host a showing of the documentary film SEED: The Untold Story at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 at Neighborhood Connections, at 5700 Vt. Route 100 in Londonderry.

Few things on Earth are as vital and miraculous as seeds. According to seedthemovie.com, 94 percent of our seed varieties have disappeared.

As biotech chemical companies control the majority of seeds, farmers, scientists, lawyers and indigenous seed keepers fight to defend the future of our food.

This screening is open to all and presented at no charge, but register at 802-824-4343 to attend.

Dec. 18: Chester Senior Citizens Club meets

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. in Chester.

The group will hold a Yankee Swap: Bring a wrapped gift (something from home or $5 limit, if new). Bring a place setting, if possible a dish to share, and a friend. If you need a ride, call Georgia 802-875-6242.