How to use that last can of pumpkin

Here is a pastry you won’t soon forget. With four flavors that are quintessential Yankee, they are super easy to make, yet uniquely in a class all their own. One taste of these sweet swirls, and you will forever forget about cinnamon rolls for breakfast.

1 cup flour, plus more for kneading

1/2 cup cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/2 cup pure pumpkin, not spiced pumpkin

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup blueberry preserves

1/4 cup apple jelly

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Cut in butter with a fork until very small beads are formed.

Add pumpkin and maple syrup, mix well and turn out onto well floured work surface.

Knead for at least 2 minutes, adding more flour as needed to prevent sticking and until it is smooth; divide in half. Roll out one half into a 10-5-inch rectangle.

Spread half the preserves evenly to within 1-inch of all sides.

Working from the long side, roll up rather tightly, pinching to seal. With the seal side facing up, use a knife to cut half-way through the length of the ‘rope’, from one end to the other.

Grabbing one end, start coiling it tightly, pinching the end onto itself. Repeat with other dough half.

Place on ungreased baking pan and bake 22-24 minutes, or until firm to the touch.

Meanwhile, empty apple jelly into a bowl, add lemon juice and microwave on high for 30 seconds.Remove to whisk smooth.

Drizzle equal amounts of apple jelly over each and serve hot.

Makes 4 large Swirls