Missing Chester man found dead

By Shawn Cunningham

A Chester man who was last seen on Oct. 24 was found dead in the woods off Green Mountain Turnpike on Saturday Dec. 9.

According to Chester Police, the body of David MacTavish, who is also known as David “Milo” Mills, 54, was found by a hunter on Saturday morning. The hunter was checking his game cameras when he happened upon MacTavish’s body

Chief Rick Cloud told The Telegraph that police received a call at 7:50 a.m. and responded along with the Medical Examiner. The Chester Fire Department assisted in bringing MacTavish’s body out of the woods.

Detective Andrew Brothers said there was no evidence of foul play and that the body appeared to have been there for some time.

Since MacTavish’s disappearance, flyers and internet posts have alerted the public and asked for assistance in finding him.