Telegraph Business Ticker

The Chester Telegraph donated $700 to the Chester Rotary in early December. For the past three years, The Telegraph and the Rotary have partnered to develop the Rotary’s annual Chester Fall Festival page in The Telegraph.

Every year, the page contains detailed information on the festival, including music and entertainment schedules, demonstration and vendor information and links and a map of the venue.

Twenty percent of the ad revenue that is sold into the page, which runs for three weeks, is then given to the Rotary.

The program began in 2015 and, over the past three years, The Telegraph has been able to donate more than $1,400 to the Rotary, which provides college scholarships to local students and supports clean water and education programs overseas.

Rotarian Nancy Davis, who works closely with Telegraph publisher Cynthia Prairie to put together the page, said, “Chester Rotary Club is most grateful for the donation … (It reflects) a strong partnership between the Rotary Club, The Chester Telegraph and local businesses.”

Komen honors Pat Budnick, Motel in the Meadow

Pat Budnick, owner of the Motel in the Meadow in Chester, was presented on Dec. 1 with a plaque of appreciation from Susan G. Komen New England. Budnick’s recognition marked the motel’s 2017 Gold Level sponsorship of the Komen New England Race for the Cure in Vermont.

Budnick, a breast cancer survivor, created Music in the Meadow, a two-day music festival in the motel’s backyard, as a way to raise sponsorship dollars for the Race for the Cure in Vermont. Budnick is proud to say that as a 15-year sponsor of the local Race for the Cure in Manchester the annual concert weekend has raised $60,000.

“The breast cancer issue has always been close to my heart. When mom gets sick, nobody is happy. And that is who it affects first. I believe that Komen is the right place to put that money,” said Budnick in an interview with The Telegraph.

Motel in the Meadow’s Race sponsorship first began supporting the Vermont affiliate in 2003. In subsequent years, the motel continued its support of the Vermont-New Hampshire affiliate, and now it supports Komen New England, the regional affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation serving Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Budnick has scheduled the 2018 Music in the Meadow weekend for Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1, 2018. A variety of local talent will take to the backyard stage to entertain family, friends and community members, and folks that happen to drop by for a little music, BBQ and a silent auction.