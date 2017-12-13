Colleagues escort Sgt. Phelps home before final goodbyes on Monday

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Members of area emergency services agencies and first responders honored Chester Police Sgt. Mark Phelps, who died on Monday, by escorting his remains to the Davis Funeral Home in Springfield from Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, N.H.

Just before 4 p.m., as dusk was just settling in, the hearse bearing Phelps was led by a Chester Police cruiser and passed through Springfield followed by police from several towns, fire trucks from the Chester Fire Department, the Chester Ambulance Service and a truck from the Chester Road crew. A group of tow trucks from Benny’s Garage completed the procession.

People along the route came out shops and offices to wait in the 16- degree cold and wind so they could pay their respects. Many stood with their hands covering their hearts as the hearse passed.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at the American Legion Post #67 in Chester. A celebration of his life will follow the services.

An obituary for Sgt. Phelps can be found here.