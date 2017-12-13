Police to escort Sgt. Phelps home this afternoon

The Chester Police Department have issued this statement at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13:

Today we will be bringing Sgt. Mark Phelps home. Escorting him from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, leaving there at 3 p.m. to Davis Chapel on Summer Street in Springfield.

Escort route will be as follows:

1-89 N to I-91 S to Exit 7 (Springifeld) following Rte 11 / Main Street to Summer Street to Davis Chapel.