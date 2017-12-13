Police to escort Sgt. Phelps home this afternoon
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 13, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Police Department have issued this statement at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13:
Today we will be bringing Sgt. Mark Phelps home. Escorting him from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, leaving there at 3 p.m. to Davis Chapel on Summer Street in Springfield.
Escort route will be as follows:
- 1-89 N to I-91 S to Exit 7 (Springifeld) following Rte 11 / Main Street to Summer Street to Davis Chapel.
- Expected arrival in the Springfield area will be around 3 :45.
We encourage those who would like to show their respects, and view the procession to line the streets.
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
