Sgt. Mark Phelps, 53, lived a life of public service, devotion to family

Mark Phelps Sr. 53, passed away on Monday Dec. 11, 2017 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born April 17, 1964 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Childs) Phelps. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1983. He later attended the Vermont Police Academy.

On Jan. 8, 2008, he married Debra E. Duprey in Chester.

Sgt. Phelps served in law enforcement throughout the area for more than 30 years, including as an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department and the Springfield Police Department and, most recently, as sergeant with the Chester Police Department. He was also a K-9 officer for several years with his canine partner Riggs.

Sgt. Phelps had also served with both the Springfield and Chester fire departments and had taught in the Protective Services Program at Springfield High School.

Sgt. Phelps was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed camping, scuba diving, hiking, snowshoeing, four wheeling and country music. He also was a New England Patriots fan.

Sgt. Phelps was a hard worker all his life and lived life to its fullest.

He is survived by his wife Debra E. Phelps of Chester, son Mark Phelps Jr. of East Longmeadow, Mass., his parents Charles and Elizabeth Phelps of Springfield, stepsons Jason Albert of Denver, Colo., and Christopher Albert of Chester, his sister Susan Dana of Springfield, brother Jason Phelps of Springfield, sister-in-law Pam Perry and brother-in-law Ken Bugosh of Littleton, Colo. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at the American Legion Post #67 in Chester. A celebration of his life will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Supporter Services, 901 E St. NW, Suite 100, Washington, D.C. 20004-2025. or to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt. 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting the family with arrangements.