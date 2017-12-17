Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 20, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the December 6, 2017 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Discussion with Windsor County Legislators about upcoming Legislative Session

5. Chester Library Update; Kathy Pellett

6. Town Garage Feasibility Study; Claudio Veliz

7. Town Hall Renovations; Julie Hance

8. General Fund Budget Review

9. Water & Sewer Budgets Review

10. Capital & Bond Plans Review

11. New Business for Next Agenda

12. Adjourn