David Hume Jr., 58, co-founder of Green Mtn. Gringo, was lover of the outdoors, thrilled teaching sons snowboarding

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

David Stuart Hume Jr., 58, passed away peacefully following a long illness on Dec. 8, 2017.

Mr. Hume was born May 2, 1959 in Endicott, N.Y., the youngest child to David and Barbara (Burns) Hume. His early years were spent in Chappaqua, N.Y., with most weekends and holidays spent in Andover, Vt., exploring the woods, skiing, enjoying the out of doors and large family gatherings there.

In 1970, his family moved to Vienna, Austria, and later Paris, France, where he attended the American International School in both locations. In Europe, the young Mr. Hume enjoyed skiing in the Alps, learning to speak German and French, and traveling.

He spent many summers as a camper and counselor at Camp Lanakila in Fairlee, Vt. And he loved the focus of living close to nature, the importance of community and made many life-long friendships while there.

When Mr. Hume’s family returned to the United States, he completed his high school education at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass. He then attended University of Vermont before moving to California, where he started a successful landscaping business with his first wife, Christine Alderdice. Mr. Hume was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman, and later went on to co-found Green Mountain Gringo, a national-favorite salsa company of which Mr. Hume was extremely proud.

Mr. Hume raised his two sons, Clayton and Miles Hume, in Chester and Saxtons River with Christine. One of Dave’s greatest joys in life was teaching his sons to snowboard.

Mr. Hume’s family grew when he met Laura Gaudette and her two daughters Hannah and Libby Green. They loved their home and farm in Putney, where they lived with their beloved dog, Sydney. Dave and Laura traveled extensively in Central America, where they enjoyed exploring the rich culture and natural environment. Mr. Hume loved paddling and fishing in the waters of Vermont. He was a talented musician who enjoyed playing guitar and piano and once starred in a production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Mr. Hume is survived by his wife Laura Gaudette and daughters Hannah and Libby Green of Putney and Gainesville, Fla.; sons, Clayton and Miles Hume of Portland, Ore.; his older sister Lauren Baker and her husband Gary of Chester and their children, Jeff Baker of Denver, Colo., Doug Baker, his wife Tory and sons, Hudson and Boden of Centennial, Colo., Kenneth Baker and his wife, Casie Walton of Fort Polk, La., Derek Baker of Dorchester, Mass., and Sarah Baker of Chester; older brother, Bradford Hume of Burlington and numerous cousins and their families.

Mr. Hume was pre-deceased by his parents, David in 2015 and Barbara in 2016.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation.