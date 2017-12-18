Arts events: Dec. 21, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 21: ‘Solstice by Candlelight’ with cellist Eugene Friesen

As part of the Stone Church by Candlelight concert series, Eugene Friesen performs “Solstice by Candlight” at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Friesen makes use of the cello’s melodic qualities in stirring originals and works by J.S. Bach, but also swings and rocks in improvisations and contemporary pieces, which display the cello’s impressive range and versatility.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.