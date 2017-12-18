Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve events

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 24: SAPA-TV hosts annual movies, toons

SAPA TV, Springfield’s public access TV station, will run 24

hours of Christmas movies and short subjects from 8 p.m. Christmas Eve to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Viewers in the Springfield area are welcomed to spend the day with 1964’s Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, the 1959 Mexican production Santa Claus, and a host of classic cartoons, all of which have entered the public domain.

The marathon will run on SAPA’s Public Channel (Comcast 8, VTel 1160), while local Christmas programming will air at the same time on SAPA’s Government/Educational Channel (Comcast 10, VTel 1161).

For more information call 802-885-6248.

Dec. 24: Candlelight Christmas Eve service in Londonderry

The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry invites the community to a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, Dec. 24 at the church at 2051 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

The traditional service will include lessons, carols, and candlelight. For questions or directions, call the church office at 802-824-6543.

Dec. 24: St. Luke’s Episcopal holds Christmas Eve Celebration

t. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Chester invites the public to a Christmas Eve Celebration of Song, Scripture and Holy Eucharist with Holy Communion at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

The church is located at 313 Main St. in Chester. Find more information at www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org/christmas-services.

Dec. 24, Dec. 31: First Universalist Parish

holds holiday services

Celebrate the wonder of the season with the music of violins, harp, piano, trumpet and joyful song at two special services at First Universalist Parish at 211 North St. in Chester’s historic Stone Village.

Attend a morning service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 and a Vespers Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Rev. Kevin Carson will lead the Dec. 24 intergenerational service with a sermon, “Let Us Remember the Shepherds.”

For the Dec. 31 Vesper Service, an interfaith choral group from surrounding communities will perform songs of hope and peace. Poetry and hymns will alternate with readings. Valerie Linck will be the pianist for both services.

A social gathering for refreshments and conversation in the social hall follow each service.

For more information, call 802-875-3257.