Embellish your Brussels sprouts with an Italian accent
The Yankee Chef | Dec 18, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
Amaro a Dolce simply means bitter to sweet in Italian. These Brussels sprouts are absolutely the perfect accompaniment to any turkey, pork or prime rib you will be having on the table this holiday season.
Truly, this dish makes for a beautifully arranged taste of New England with Italian accents.
1 (12-ounce) bag fresh Brussels sprouts (about 2 cups)
2 cups 100% apple juice
1-2 strips bacon, diced
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Large pinch each ground cloves and red pepper flakes
1/2 cup apple jelly*
Dash apple cider vinegar
Prepare sprouts by cutting off any protruding stem and cut each head in half. Place in a large bowl with apple juice, using more if needed to completely cover. Soak at least 2 hours at room temperature.
Preheat oven to 400-degrees F.
Transfer Brussels sprouts and juice to a large saucepan and boil 2 minutes. Immediately drain, discarding liquid; set sprouts aside.
Place bacon in a large skillet over medium heat and cook until just done but not crisp.
Remove from heat and discard fat. Add Brussels sprouts; set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together apple jelly, cloves, red pepper and vinegar.
Pour into pan with Brussels sprouts and toss to evenly coat.
Transfer to an 8-inch pan and roast 40-50 minutes, or until browned on top.
Half way through cooking, stir them well. If desired, place them under the broiler for a minute to brown even more.
Remove from oven to serve immediately.
Makes 4(1/2-cup)servings
* Maple syrup is a nice substitute in this recipe as well
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.