Boozy cannolis to ring in the New Year

These intensely flavored cannolis are not only satisfying for cold weather nights, but they’re especially pleasing to share with family and friends.

If you desire to leave out any liqueur (in the way of Calvados seen below), simply boil 1/2 cup apple cider or juice until it reduces to 1/4-cup. Cool completely before proceeding with the recipe. Omit the schnapps altogether if desired, replacing with either rum, vanilla or mint extract.

16 ounces Mascarpone cheese, softened

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup minced figs, dates, dried cranberries or raisins

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 tablespoon apple schnapps

1/4 cup Calvados or apple cider

1 cup evaporated skim (fat-free) milk

10 prepared cannoli shells *

In a large bowl, beat first 7 ingredients together until smooth.

Scoop half or even a quarter of the cheese filling into a plastic baggie at a time. Snip off a corner of the baggie and close the open part.

Pipe cannoli filling into one end of the shell and finish filling from the other end. Repeat with remainder of shells.

Cover and place in refrigerator for 30 minutes for the filling to set.

Remove, dust with additional powdered sugar if desired and enjoy.

* Or make your own cannoli shells, found at theyankeechef.com