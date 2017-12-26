College News

Lyndsie Cammarata of Springfield has been named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 Term. Full-time students who achieve a grade point average of 3.60 or higher at the end of any Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List.

Ian Kehoe of Chester and Joshua Sherman and Margaret Stevens, both of Springfield, have been named to Champlain College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. To qualify for the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2017 semester.