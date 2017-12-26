Community events: Dec. 31, 2017 through Jan. 2, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in their Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 31: Dash for Cash part of Magic Mtn.’s New Year’s Eve events

TUCK IT! The Dash for Cash is a two-run ski speed competition that counts only the best single MPH score of either run takes place 1–3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at Magic Mountain, 495 Magic Mountain Access in Londonderry.

An awards ceremony takes place during après ski on the deck and rolls right into New Year’s celebration, which includes live music at the Black Line Tavern, dinner, DJ and dancing at night followed by Midnight Fireworks to toast the New Year. Registration is limited to the first 100 skiers/boarders.

The speed event has a $1,000 cash purse for the top three overall finishers in a radar-gunned speed course on lower Black Line and Hocus Pocus to see who’s the fastest skier in Vermont. There are also multiple awards and prizes for age groups: 10 to 14; 15 to 29; and 30 and older. Register now and get a free TUCK IT! T-shirt for participating register here. Registration if $40.

The fun continues that night at 7 p.m. with a New Year’s Eve dinner party, DJ/dancing at 9 p.m. and midnight fireworks, all at the Black Line Tavern. Dinner reservations can be made here. Dinner is $35 per person and includes appetizers and dessert; $20 for kids under 13.

More information on Magic Mountain can be found at www.magicmtn.com or call 802-824-5645.

Dec. 31: First Universalist Parish holds interfaith Vesper Service

Join members of the First Universalist Parish of Chester for an interfaith New Year’s Eve Vesper Service from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. During the choir-led Words of Hope, Songs of Love, the congregation will celebrate the peace for the world. Readings, poetry, hymns, chants and reflection will be interspersed with the anthems sung by the Peace Choir, the parish’s regular choir joined by community members who wish to united all their voices to greet the New Year. The parish is located at 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village. For more information about the parish, click here.

Dec. 31: Midnight arrives early on New Year’s Eve at Okemo

Okemo Mountain Resort turns New Year’s Eve into a family celebration by moving midnight forward — allowing families with young children to ring in the New Year with events, activities and fireworks and still get a full night’s sleep. Okemo’s Family New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 77 Okemo Ridge Road in Ludlow.

There will be mountain coaster rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, magic shows, ski movies, arts and crafts, marshmallow roasting, party-hat decorating, bingo, trivia and fire dancers and even a DJ Dance Party and Pizza Buffet. At 9 p.m. a fireworks display will add to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Okemo’s Jackson Gore.

New Year’s Eve Activity Wristbands are $35 for access to all activities excluding the Pizza and Dance Party. Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster rides are sold separately. Activity Wristbands that include the New Year’s Eve Dance Party and Pizza Buffet at Jackson Gore’s Roundhouse are priced at $45 for children 2 to 6, and $50 for ages 7 and up. Children attending the Pizza and DJ Dance Party must be accompanied by a parent.

For more information about Okemo’s Family New Year’s Eve Party, visit okemo.com. Call 802-228-1601 for reservations.

Jan. 1: Celebrate New Year at Stratton Pond

On Jan. 1 meet at 10 a.m. at the Winhall Post Office at 43 Vermont Route 30 in Bondville and carpool from there to a very limited parking start for the hike. This will be snowshoes or traction depending on conditions.

The total distance is 6 miles with several hundred feet of total elevation change. Bring extra clothing, hand warmers, fluids, snacks, and lunch. Call to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or email marge.fish@gmail.com.

Jan. 2: Learn about Lotus Connection yoga series

Join Mountain CommUnity Yoga’s Kristin Beavor and Cindy Gogan at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Neighborhood Connections for an introduction to their eight-week yoga series the Lotus Connection scheduled to begin the following day at the studio located above People’s Bank in The Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry.

The pair will explain how each class focuses on a specific energy center – or chakra – to facilitate life balance. The series takes you deeper into chakra work – integrating aromatherapy, color vibration, meditation, yoga, movement, and bodywork.

This introduction to The Lotus Connection is offered at no charge, but call 802-824-4343 to register to attend. Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office. For pricing and more information visit www.mountaincommunityyoga.com.