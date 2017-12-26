Dr. Sarah Kemble, 59, dies at her Chester home

Dec 26, 2017

Dr. Sarah A. Kemble, 59, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at her home in Chester, Vt. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

