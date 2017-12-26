Dr. Sarah Kemble, 59, dies at her Chester home
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 26, 2017 | Comments 0
Filed Under: Latest News • Obituaries
About the Author:
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 26, 2017 | Comments 0
Filed Under: Latest News • Obituaries
About the Author:
|
Tuesday 12/26 10%
High 21° / Low -1°
Clear
A few clouds. Lows overnight -3 to 1F.
|
Wednesday 12/27 10%
High 12° / Low -10°
Clear
Sunny along with a few clouds. High 12F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 3° / Low -11°
Clear
Mainly sunny. High 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
|
Friday 12/29 10%
High 8° / Low -11°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 8F. Winds light and variable.