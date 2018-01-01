Anadam Fantans: Fit for your feast and your cookie jar



Simple to make and simply the best way to savor the old New England flavor of original Anadama.

Grace your table with these little gems, but they are perfect to keep around for that sweet tooth.

3/4 cup warm milk

1/2 cup molasses

1 (.25-ounce)envelope active dry yeast

6 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted and divided

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Nonstick cooking spray

3/4 cup apple jelly, heated and whisked smooth

1/2 cup crushed pecans

Whisk together warm milk and molasses in the bowl of a tabletop mixer, or use a large bowl if doing by hand. Add yeast, stir and let sit for 10 minutes. Pour in 3 tablespoons melted butter and blend. Add flour, cornmeal and cinnamon.

With a paddle attachment, blend mixture using low speed until dough leaves the side of the bowl. If by hand, vigorously stir with a wooden, sturdy spoon. Cover and let rise until almost double in bulk, about an hour.

Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

On a well-floured work surface, transfer dough and knead for a minute, or until elastic and smooth. Divide into 2 balls. Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll out until it reaches about a 12-inch square. With half the remaining melted butter, brush the top of the dough.

Cut each square into 6 strips going both ways, creating 36 individual, smaller squares. Start stacking so that you end up with 6 stacks of 6 squares, buttered side up.

Place each of these stacks into wells of prepared muffin tin with layers running vertical. Repeat process with remaining dough ball. Drizzle each with melted jelly, using a fork or other utensil to slightly separate some of the layers so that the jelly gets into each.

Evenly divide crushed nuts over the top and let rise until just about 50 percent larger.

Bake 12-14 minutes in a preheated 375-degree F oven, or until starting to brown on top.

Remove to cool slightly before serving.