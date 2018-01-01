Ludlow man accused of Cavendish burglary, assaults

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Ludlow man was charged overnight with a burglary and two assaults in the town of Cavendish.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, police were called to a house in Cavendish at about 2:30 a.m. on New Years Day for a report that a man had entered the house and assaulted its residents.

Police charged Steven Kelly, 40, of Ludlow with burglary of an occupied dwelling, simple assault and domestic assault. Kelly was processed at the Ludlow Police Department and released with a citation to answer the charges in Windsor County Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 2.