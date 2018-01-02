Arts events: Jan. 6, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 6: River Theater Co. holds auditions

The River Theater Company and the Charlestown Rotary team up to present Poetry to Die For, a Valentine’s Day-themed murder mystery dinner. Open auditions will be held 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 and 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Town Hall Theater, 216 Main St. in Charlestown, N.H., behind Ralph’s Market on Main Street in Charlestown.

Performances of Poetry to Die For are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and 24.

The murder mystery features a minimum of seven women and five men. Adults of all ages and types are welcome to audition, and no preparation is necessary. Casting is flexible and the number of actors may be expanded.

For more information, email info@rivertheater.org, or visit River Theater Company Charlestown Facebook page.

Jan. 6: Singer-songwriter performs at Candlelight concert

Singer-songwriter and Vermont resident Elizabeth Rogers performs a Stone Church by Candlelight concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats in advance. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Jan. 6: Skits from retro television in ‘Snippets-2’

Claremont Opera House’s Repertory Theater Co. brings back its classic TV comedic episodes in “Snippets-2” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Claremont Opera House at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

Laugh at Lucy in The Lucy Show; Andy, Barney and Gomer in The Andy Griffith Show; The Dick Van Dyke’s Show’s Rob Petrie suffering a toothache; Ellie Mae’s gets a beau in The Beverly Hillbillies and bits from The Three Stooges.

Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information visit www.claremontoperahouse.info/portfolio/repertory-theatres-snippets.

Jan. 6: ‘Benefit for NEYT scholarship fund

New England Youth Theatre presents “Singing Through the Seasons: Songs of Farming and Life by Jay Bailey and Friends” to raise funds for the New England Youth Theatre Scholarship Fund.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at NEYT, 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Bailey’s music is a direct expression of his love for the land and for the seasonal changes that determine the yearly work essential to farming.

Admission is by free will donation: refreshments available.

For more information contact Jay Bailey at 802-254-9067, Andy Davis at 802-257-1819 or email jay@fairwindsfarm.org.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.