Telegraph Business Ticker

Green Mountain Bookkeeping opens shop in Chester

Mary Richardson has opened Green Mountain Bookkeeping & Office Support on Main Street in Chester.

With more than 25 years of experience, Green Mountain Bookkeeping is offering bookkeeping and office support to small business owners as well as individuals.

Richardson said that her services also include individualized referrals to some of the more knowledgeable and respected Certified Public Accountants in the region.

She also offers a free consultation to see if her services will meet your personal or professional needs. She can be reached at 802-875-7800 or greenmountainbookkeeping@gmail .com.

Her office is located at 116 Main St. in the Henry Office Building. Click here for GMB’s Facebook page.

Chester Telegraph reaches new readership high

The Chester Telegraph reached another readership milestone in 2017, seeing Page Views rise by more than 43 percent over 2016.

A Page View represents one reader accessing one page at The Chester Telegraph.

Publisher Cynthia Prairie said she was stunned by the rise. “In 2016, I was thrilled that we hit more than 362,000 Page Views, a 31.31 percent increase from 2015. At the time, I thought we’d see a natural leveling of readership. Instead, by mid-December we hit the 500,000 mark.”

When asked to attribute the rise, Prairie said, “There is no doubt that more people are looking for their news online. But it isn’t just enough to have an online presence. Our readers know us. We are in and of the communities that we report on. I believe they trust our quality journalism and our timely reporting.”

Vt. Packinghouse donates $5,200 to Springfield schools

Vermont Packinghouse has donated $5,200 to Springfield schools.

As part of its employee holiday celebration, each employee was given the opportunity to allocate $100 to a Springfield school project of their choice.

This is a way for Vermont Packinghouse to recognize and support the Springfield community that we are part of,” said Arion Thiboumery, managing partner at Vermont Packinghouse. “We are very fortunate that our business has grown tremendously over the last couple of years. Many of our staff grew up here, live here, and have children in these schools. As a business focused on sustainability and the future, supporting the children of our community is central to building a sustainable future.”

The most votes went to Elm Hill School, which has received $1,400 toward technology needs.

“It’s heartwarming that local businesses are so supportive of our schools,” said Elm Hill Principal Christine Pereira. “This generous donation from Vermont Packinghouse will help us add new technology equipment for our art, music and library programming and instruction.”

Union Street School received $1,200 to support interactive learning gardens for the students, that will be built in front of the school, replacing a dilapidated building that has since been torn down.

Riverside Middle School has received $1,200 to support its farm to school and culinary programs and the high school will get $500 for it Innovations Labs program to be launched next year. Six hundred dollars will also go to All-4-One before/after school program and $300 will support the Springfield Booster Club.