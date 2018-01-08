Community events: Jan. 10 through Jan. 31, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 10: ‘My Stolen Revolution’ screened at Rock Library

On Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Women’s Freedom Center presents the documentary film My Stolen Revolution at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. The film is free and open to the public.

As a student activist in Iran’s 1979 revolution that overthrew the dictatorial shah, Nahid Persson Sarvestani fled to Sweden with her baby after Islamists seized power and began persecuting leftists who had been their revolutionary allies.

Three decades later, events in Iran inspire Sarvestani to revisit that part of her life. Shifting skillfully between past and present, this deeply personal documentary is an essential resource for understanding Iran today.

For more information, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org.

The Women’s Freedom Center is the local non-profit organization working to end domestic and sexual violence in Windham and Southern Windsor Counties. The Center’s 24/7 Hotline number is 802-885-2050.

Jan. 11: Winhall Library Cookbook Club meets

The Winhall Memorial Library holds its Cooking Club meeting at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Share food and recipes, and tips and tricks. This month’s theme is soups, salads and bread. Cookbook Club invites newcomers and veteran cooks to join to share in the love of food. The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

Email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741 with questions. Like the group on Facebook. Visit their website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Jan. 11: SAPA TV hosts Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

Springfield’s public access TV station, SAPA TV hosts an appreciation dinner in honor of the station’s community volunteers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at the River Valley Technical Center Café at 307 South St. in Springfield. There will be a buffet dinner catered by the RVTC Culinary Program followed by a short award ceremony.

This event is free and open to the public. Though not necessary, if you plan to attend, the group asks you to call 802-885-6248 or email info@saptv.org to reserve a seat.

Jan. 12: Snowshoe or ski Mother Myrick Mountain

Meet on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. at the parking lot at the top of Nichols Hill in Dorset to participate in a challenging ski/snowshoe up the 3356 ft. Mother Myrick Mountain lead by Green Mountain Club, Manchester Section. Bring extra clothes, extra gloves or mittens, fluids, snacks and lunch, and hand warmers.

Reservations required, contact Katie Adams at 516-978-4016 or email ktkadams@comcast.net.

Jan. 12: Family adventure at Nature Museum

The Nature Museum announces “Winter Animal Wonders: How Animals Survive the Winter,” a family-friendly, hands-on nature program for preschoolers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 at The Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road in Grafton.

The group will start indoors with a story, touching and observing different animal artifacts to learn more about winter adaptations.

Afterwards, they will head outside to explore. Drops-ins are welcome. The drop-in cost is $8 per child. To save money, pre-register online for $5 per child.

Register at www.nature-museum.org. Caregivers attend for free. Snowshoes are required. A limited number of child and adult sized snowshoes are available to loan to participants.

Jan. 13: Pre-Olympics curling clinic in WRJ

It’s soon time for the Olympics, which features the sport of curling. To know more about the game, consider giving it a try with the Upper Valley Curling Club.

The club holds a Learn to Curl clinic at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Barwood Arena at 45 Highland Ave. in White River Junction. The clinic costs $25 per person and is open to any individual age 12 and older.

The club provides all equipment. But wear warm clothing and shoes with non-skid soles. Participants will start with an off-ice introduction to the concepts and rules of the game and then move onto the ice for hands-on instruction.

Space is limited; interested participants must register in advance at www.uppervalleycurling.org. For more information visit www.uppervalleycurling.org, or by e-mail uppervalleycurling@gmail.com.

Jan. 15: Chester Senior club hosts monthly luncheon

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, at the Chester Congregational Church on 469 Main St. in Chester. A Chinese Auction is planned; bring items from around your home that you no longer need or want to add to the auction. Members bid on them and the proceeds help fund the club’s treasury. Bring a place setting, a friend and if possible, a dish to share. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

Jan. 16: Free digital marketing workshops

Join Kim Dixon of Insights Marketing Solutions for a free workshop on small business marketing, “Grow Your Business with Digital Marketing,” on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Newsbank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester.

Attendees will learn to build marketing campaigns, organize these campaigns, choose advertising options without draining resources, and coordinate marketing venues with cohesive messaging. The focus will be on the DIY marketer, including blogging, effective email marketing, video and social media.

From noon to 1 p.m., Insights Marketing Solutions will discuss email marketing using Constant Contact.

The workshops are free but registration is appreciated, as space is limited. To register for this workshop click here.

For more information, contact Paige Johnson at Insights, LLC at 802-882-8191.

Jan. 23: Cavendish holds home weatherization workshop

The Cavendish Energy Committee will host a weatherization workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the town office meeting room, 37 High St. in Cavendish. Residents of Cavendish or any other town are invited to attend.

The workshop will consist of a presentation and discussion by Steve Spatz, residential energy consultant with Efficiency Vermont, who will talk about how to best weatherize homes and how to finance the project. You can greatly reduce your heat loss and lower your bills by improving air sealing and insulation. You should also consider a new energy-efficient heating system if it’s in your budget, or take steps to make your current system more effective.

You can also get information necessary to secure a home energy assessment or audit, and you will also better understand what steps you can take to make improvements.

Refreshments will be served. For more information about the evening, call Cheryl Leiner at 802-226-7820 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.

Jan. 31: Applications accepted for Green Up Vermont contests

Any student in kindergarten through grade 12 may submit one entry each for Green Up Vermont’s annual contests for poster design and for writing. The deadline for entries for the poster design contest is Wednesday, Jan. 31. Writing entries must be received by Thursday, March 1. The overall winner in each contest receives $250.

One poster design is selected as the official Green Up Day poster, promoting Green Up Day, which takes place on Saturday, May 5. Poster entries should be 11 by 14 inches, created by hand, without the aid of computers, and must include the words “Green Up Vermont.”

Writing entries should be a poem or essay of no more than 200 words about Green Up Day and why it is important. All rights to use and reproduction will be given to Green Up Vermont. Entries will not be returned. Entries may be part of classroom project or entered individually.

All poster and writing entries must include the following information, on the back upper right-hand corner: student name, grade, county, home address; parent/guardian name and phone; school name (if it is a classroom project) with address, phone, and teacher. All entries should be mailed to Green Up Vermont, P.O. Box 1191, Montpelier, VT 05601-1191, or delivered to the Green Up Vermont office at 14-16 Baldwin St. in Montpelier by Jan. 31. For questions, call 802-229-4586 or 800-974-3259 or visit the Contests page at greenupvermont.org for more information.