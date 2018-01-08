An eggless and butterless cake? It’s a date



Although there are very few dates that can live up to Medjool’s reputation, using the cheaper, bagged variety is perfect for this recipe.

Not only will it allow you to taste the orange-flavored tea, but you will find this a perfect recipe for your collection. Enjoy!

1 cup boiling orange pekoe tea

3/4 cup dried, bagged dates, halved and pitted *

Nonstick cooking spray

Whipped topping

Almond or rum extract

3/4 cup skim milk

1/4 cup orange marmalade

3 tablespoons pure olive oil

1 cup flour

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons maple syrup

Pour tea over dates and let soak for 30 minutes. Strain the dates, discarding the liquid.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Coat an 8×8-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

For every cup of whipped topping, blend with 1 teaspoon extract. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Place the dates into the bowl of a food processor or blender with milk, marmalade and oil. Pulse on high for 10 seconds or until dates are still slightly chunky.

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar and baking soda.

Pour date mixture into flour mixture, along with lemon juice and stir until just wet throughout. It will be lumpy, but that is fine.

Transfer to prepared pan and drizzle maple syrup over the top. Tap pan on counter a couple times to level.

Bake 23-25 minutes, or until it bounces bake when touched in the middle.

Remove from oven and serve immediately with whipped topping mixture.

* If you would prefer to use a more moist date, such as Medjool dates, simply omit the soaking and continue with remainder of recipe.