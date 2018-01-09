Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad seeks volunteers for fund-raising

The Londonderry Rescue Squad is seeking volunteers for a one-day fund-raising project to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Volunteers are needed to help label and stuff 6,000 letters for the rescue squad’s annual benefit and fund-raiser. The funds raised will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies. Plan to stay for lunch, which will be provided. The rescue squad is located on Route 100 North, about one-third of a mile north of the blinking light at Route 11 in Londonderry.

The Londonderry Rescue Squad serves the tri-mountain towns of Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham and Winhall.

Andover Mountaineer Snow Riders donate money, food to CAFC

The Snow Riders raised money and food for CAFC during its fourth annual community pancake breakfast held at the Andover Town Hall in early December. The CAFC Board of Directors extends its appreciation to the Snow Riders and all who supports its Food Shelf to benefit the many Chester and Andover residents who depend on it.