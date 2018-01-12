Chester Select Board meeting for Jan. 17, 2018

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from the January 3, 2018 Select Board Meeting and January 8, 2018 Special Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Establish Implementation Committee

4. General Fund Budget Review & Approval

5. Water & Sewer Budgets Review & Approval

6. Capital & Bond Plans Review & Approval

7. Approve Town Warning

8. Sign Bond Documents

9. New Business for Next Agenda

10. Adjourn