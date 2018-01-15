Community events: Jan. 18 through Jan. 23, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 18: Snowshoe Lower Little Michigan Trail

On Thursday, Jan. 18 Green Mountain Club of Manchester invites the public to meet for a snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. at the parking at the end of Little Michigan Road in Landgrove. Participants will snowshoe the two-mile loop of Lower Little Michigan in the the Mountain Valley Trails Association system. A couple hundred feet of elevation change make it a good beginner hike. Bring extra clothes, fluids and snack. If interested, contact to Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com.

Jan. 18: Winhall Memorial Library hosts Writers’ Group

Winhall Memorial Library’s Writers’ Group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road, in Bondville. Bring some writing to share and an inventive prompt to the informal group and share your interest in the craft of writing. Writing is a solitary endeavor; this group is to support the writer, for all levels of writing. Any questions call the library at 802-297-9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net. Like them on Facebook or visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Jan. 20: Snowshoe on Stratton Mtn., to Stratton Pond

On Saturday, Jan. 20, hike to Stratton Mountain Fire Tower and to Stratton Pond with the Manchester section of the Green Mountain Club and ride to the ski area summit via gondola, thanks to the Stratton Corp. This is a moderate snowshoe hike, about eight miles long. Bring extra clothes, hand-warmers, lunch, snacks and fluids. Those interested need to contact Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com for details about the meeting place and time.

Jan. 21: Talk on founding of the Long Trail

Main Street Arts and the Saxtons River Historical Society conclude their series of Fireside Chats to highlight the area’s history at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 when the topic will be Vermont’s Long Trail.

The talks take place in the dining room of the Saxtons River Inn at 27 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Mike DeBonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club, shares James P. Taylor’s dream of providing a “footpath in the wilderness” for the students at Vermont Academy, where he was assistant headmaster. The result was the 272-mile Long Trail built by the Green Mountain Club between 1910 and 1930.

In case of inclement weather, cancellation information will be available by contacting Main Street Arts at 802-869-2960.

Jan. 22: Six-week Tai Chi class in Londonderry

Doreen Fabiano, certified in Tai Chi, begins a six-week course at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22 at 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

Originally conceived as a Chinese martial art, Tai Chi offers health benefits. The practice aids in fall prevention, diabetes, arthritis and balance and is good for overall healthcare. This program is offered at no charge, but space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 if you would like to attend.

Visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org for more information.

Jan. 22: Wilder Memorial Library hosts Knitting Group

Join Wilder Memorial Library Knitting Group at the library on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Feb. 27 for an informal gathering to work on knitting projects or any sort of handwork.

Share with others, give and receive encouragement, and help solve problems. The library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. For more information, call 802-824-4307.

Jan. 22: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ discussion at Rock Library

Join the book discussion of The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. Copies of the book are now available at the library front desk.

Carly Fox, a teacher from Vermont Academy with a background in women’s history, will facilitate this discussion. Canadian poet and novelist Atwood presents a fable of the near future. In the Republic of Gilead, formerly the United States, far-right ideals have been carried to extremes in the monotheocratic government. The resulting society is a feminist nightmare: women are strictly controlled, unable to have jobs or money and assigned to various classes.

The tale is told by Offred, a handmaid who recalls the past and tells how the chilling society came to be. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Jan. 23: Book discussion at Winhall Library

This month instead of everyone reading the same book, Winhall Memorial Library’s Book Group will be reading any book by author Alice Hoffman.

Join members at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to discuss Hoffman’s novels available at the library. This is an informal group. Stop by the library to pick out a book. The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Any questions email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. Like them on Facebook or visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Jan. 23: Weatherization workshop in Cavendish

The Cavendish Energy Committee hosts a weatherization workshop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the town office meeting room, 37 High St. in Cavendish. The event is open to the public.

The workshop consists of a presentation and discussion by Steve Spatz, residential energy consultant with Efficiency Vermont, who will discuss how to best weatherize homes and how to finance the project. Greatly reduce your heat loss and lower your bills by improving air sealing and insulation.

Participants will receive information necessary to secure a home energy assessment or audit, and better understand what steps that they can take to make improvements.

Refreshments will be served. For more information about the evening, call Cheryl Leiner at 802-226-7820 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.