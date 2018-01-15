Special meeting of Green Mountain Unified School District Jan. 17, 2018

A special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at the GMUHS Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

II. Approval of Agenda

III. New Business: a. FY2018-19 Budget; b. Renewal of Limited School Transfer Program; c. Complaint from the Chester Telegraph

IV. Public Comment

V. Other Business: a. Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018

VI. Set Agenda for Next Meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, at CAES

VII. Adjournment Action