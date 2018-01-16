Cavendish Elementary School board meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 16, 2018 | Comments 0
The Cavendish Elementary School board will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting with the Chester-Andover Elementary School board at 6:15 p.m. The agenda is below:
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletions Action
III. Minutes: a. Minutes of December 19, 2017-Regular Meeting Action
IV. Communications: a. Written/Oral, b. Public Comments, c. Board Comments
V. Old Business: a. YTD Budget Review, b. Discussion of Side Letter of Agreement for Bus Drivers, c. Heating System Update, d. Prioritize Facilities List- for the GMUSD Facilities Committee, e. Principal Report
VI. 6:15 PM – Recess to Joint Meeting in the Arts Center
VII. New Business: a. Middle School Discussion b. GMUSD Update c. Ludlow/Mt Holly Update
d. Superintendent Report
VIII. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items a. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, February 12, 2018
IX. Adjournment
Filed Under: CAES Board of Directors agenda • CTES Board of Directors • Education News
About the Author: