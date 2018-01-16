Chester-Andover Elementary School Board meeting agenda for Jan. 16, 2018
Chester-Andover Elementary School will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting with the Cavendish Town Elementary Board at 6:15 p.m. The agenda is below:
I. Call to Order
II. Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III. Approval of minutes: a. Minutes November 13,
IV. Communications: a. Written/Oral; c. Public Comments; d. Board Comments
V. New Business a. Prioritize Facilities List-for the GMUSD Facilities Committee; b. Principal Report
VI. 6:15 PM – Recess to Joint Meeting in the Arts Center
VII. New Business: a. Middle School Discussion b. GMUSD Update c. Ludlow/Mt Holly Update
d. Superintendent Report
VIII. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items a. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, February 12, 2018
IX. Adjournment
CAES Board of Directors agenda • CTES Board of Directors • Education News
