Chester-Andover Elementary School Board meeting agenda for Jan. 16, 2018

| Jan 16, 2018 | Comments 0

Chester-Andover Elementary School will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting with the Cavendish Town Elementary Board at 6:15 p.m. The agenda is below:

I.     Call to Order
II.    Approval of CAES Agenda-Additions and Deletions
III.   Approval of minutes: a. Minutes November 13,
IV.   Communications: a. Written/Oral; c. Public Comments; d. Board Comments
V.     New Business a. Prioritize Facilities List-for the GMUSD Facilities Committee; b. Principal Report
VI.    6:15 PM – Recess to Joint Meeting in the Arts Center
VII.   New Business: a. Middle School Discussion b. GMUSD Update c. Ludlow/Mt Holly Update
d. Superintendent Report
VIII. Next Meeting Date & Future Agenda Items a. Regular CAES Meeting, Monday, February 12, 2018
IX.    Adjournment

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CAES Board of Directors agendaCTES Board of DirectorsEducation News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply