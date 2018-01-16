Chester DRB agenda for Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

The Development Review Board for the town of Chester will meet for a site visit at 60 Vt. Route 103 at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, prior to its 6 p.m. public hearing at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Review minutes from Jan. 8,2018 meeting

2) Comments from citizens

3) Sandri Realty Inc. — Boundary Line Adjustment application (#516)

4) Deliberative session to review previous matters