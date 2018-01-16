College News

and Alecia Rokes of Andover have made the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Kyle White of Springfield has been named to President’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Southern New Hampshire University, based in Manchester. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student earn a grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Christina Ricitelli of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Curry College of Milton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a C for the semester.

The following students have been named to the fall 2017 President’s List at Husson University of Bangor, Maine. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield is a sophomore who is seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield is a sophomore seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education.

Also, Leah M. Godin of Springfield has been named to Husson’s Honors List for the fall 2017 semester. Godin is a sophomore seeking Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community Certification.

Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of between 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.