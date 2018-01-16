GMUSD Finance Committee meeting agenda for Jan. 17, 2018

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the Green Mountain Union High School Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda:

I.   Call to order
A.  Roll Call
B.  Approval of Agenda
C.  Approval of Minutes – i. Minutes of November 29, 2017, ii. Minutes of January 2, 2018, iii. Minutes of January 9, 2018
II.  New Business
A.  Recommendation of Final Proposed FY2018-19 Budget to the GMUSD Board of Directors
B.  Other Business
III. Adjournment

