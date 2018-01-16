GMUSD Finance Committee meeting agenda for Jan. 17, 2018

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the Green Mountain Union High School Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda:

I. Call to order

A. Roll Call

B. Approval of Agenda

C. Approval of Minutes – i. Minutes of November 29, 2017, ii. Minutes of January 2, 2018, iii. Minutes of January 9, 2018

II. New Business

A. Recommendation of Final Proposed FY2018-19 Budget to the GMUSD Board of Directors

B. Other Business

III. Adjournment