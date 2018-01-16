GMUSD Finance Committee meeting agenda for Jan. 17, 2018
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 16, 2018 | Comments 0
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the Green Mountain Union High School Library Learning Commons. Below is its agenda:
I. Call to order
A. Roll Call
B. Approval of Agenda
C. Approval of Minutes – i. Minutes of November 29, 2017, ii. Minutes of January 2, 2018, iii. Minutes of January 9, 2018
II. New Business
A. Recommendation of Final Proposed FY2018-19 Budget to the GMUSD Board of Directors
B. Other Business
III. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author: