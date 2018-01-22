Arts events: Jan. 27 through Jan. 31, 2018

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Jan. 27: Celtic folksinger performs

Stone Church Arts hosts fiddler and folksinger Emerald Rae at 7:30 pm, on Saturday, Jan. 27 in The Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church at 20 Church St., in Bellows Falls. Steeped in the traditional music of the Celtic countries, Cape Breton, and Appalachia and songwriter in her own right.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $45 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission and $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

Jan. 31: Beatle origin story at New Works Now

John Lennon and Paul McCartney reunite at Northern Stage in a world premiere of Only Yesterday on stage from Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Barrette Center for the Arts at 74 Gates St. in White River Junction.

Northern Stage cultivated this piece in the 2014 and 2017 New Works Now new play festivals. The performance brings to life a little-known night when Lennon and McCartney were becoming the most famous young men on Earth. Stranded in a hotel room in Key West, they find inspiration for the music that changed our lives. Christopher Sears (John Lennon) and Tommy Crawford (Paul McCartney) return to Northern Stage after appearing in the staged reading of the play. For ages 12 and up.

Free post-show conversations with the cast and crew will follow performances Feb. 4 to 17. A free “Spot On” conversation featuring playwright Bob Stevens will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Reservations are requested to the Northern Stage box office for the Spot On event. Discounted tickets are available for preview performances Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. $15 Anytime Student tickets and $5 Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are available for any performance while ticket supplies last, regular adult ticket prices range from $34 to $59. A complimentary post-show reception with the cast follows the opening night performance on Saturday, Feb. 3.

