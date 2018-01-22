College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 22, 2018 | Comments 0
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List of the University of Vermont, based in Burlington. To be name to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Kyle Cyr of Chester
Marjorie DesLauriers of Chester
Cornelia Cating of Londonderry
Seth Wilkins of South Londonderry
Danielle Marasa of Springfield
Ericka Schoff of Springfield
Clayton Sanderson of West Townshend
Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester
Kassidy Cummings of Chester
Blakely Gilmore of Ludlow
Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry
Corrina Johnson of Springfield
Alexander Naccarato of Springfield
Tyson Pond of Springfield
Jennifer Flint of Springfield
Olivia Reilly of West Townshend
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author: