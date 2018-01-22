College News

| Jan 22, 2018 | Comments 0

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List of the University of Vermont, based in Burlington. To be name to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Kyle Cyr of Chester

Marjorie DesLauriers of Chester

Cornelia Cating of Londonderry

Seth Wilkins of South Londonderry

Danielle Marasa of Springfield

Ericka Schoff of Springfield

Clayton Sanderson of West Townshend

Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester

Kassidy Cummings of Chester

Blakely Gilmore of Ludlow

Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry

Corrina Johnson of Springfield

Alexander Naccarato of Springfield

Tyson Pond of Springfield

Jennifer Flint of Springfield

Olivia Reilly of West Townshend

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: College NewsEducation News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply