College News

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List of the University of Vermont, based in Burlington. To be name to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Kyle Cyr of Chester Marjorie DesLauriers of Chester Cornelia Cating of Londonderry Seth Wilkins of South Londonderry Danielle Marasa of Springfield Ericka Schoff of Springfield Clayton Sanderson of West Townshend Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester Kassidy Cummings of Chester Blakely Gilmore of Ludlow Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry Corrina Johnson of Springfield Alexander Naccarato of Springfield Tyson Pond of Springfield Jennifer Flint of Springfield Olivia Reilly of West Townshend