Community events: Jan. 26 through Jan. 31, 2018

Jan. 26: Start Your Own Business workshop

The Vermont Small Business Development Center presents a workshop for people thinking about starting their own business. This Starting Your Own Business workshop is aimed at helping future entrepreneurs turn their passions into a full-fledged business venture. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at Springfield Regional Development Corp. office at 15 Clinton St. in Springfield.

Participants receive a comprehensive start-up workbook, handouts, and resources in marketing, financing, management, and operations. The price of the workshop is $129 to attend. Register online at www.vtsbdc.org under the training tab.

Vermont Small Business Development Center is a non-profit partnership of government, education, and business, organized to help Vermont small businesses succeed. No-cost, confidential advice is provided to existing business owners and new entrepreneurs throughout the state.

For more information visit www.vtsbdc.org or contact Debra Boudrieau at 802-885-2071 or dboudrieau@vtsbdc.org.

Jan. 26: Screen ‘SEED:’ at Neighborhood Connections

oreen Fabiano and Carlene Lindgren, local advocates for the environment and other important issues facing the world today, host a 6:30 p.m. showing of the documentary film SEED: The Untold Story on Friday, Jan. 26 at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Vermont 100 in Londonderry.

Few things on Earth are as vital and miraculous as seeds. According to seedthemovie.com, 94 percent of our seed varieties have disappeared. In a harrowing

and heartening story, these heroes rekindle a lost connection to our most treasured resource and revive a culture connected to seeds.

For more information call 802-824-4343.

Jan. 27: Cookbook author signing and knit trunk show

From 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 author Tracey Medeiros will sign her book, Dishing up Vermont at Smokeshire Design, located at 3482-3668 VT-103 in Chester.

Medeiros is the author multiple titles, writes a column for Edible Green Mountains magazine and is also a freelance food writer, food stylist and recipe developer and tester. Her writing emphasizes her commitment to the sustainable food movement by using locally produced fresh ingredients to create dishes that are healthy and delicious. The author and her family live in Vermont.

At the same time, Vermont fiber artist Hannah Regier will have a Trunk Show. Regier’s Sky Like Snow hats are 100 percent local, farm-to-fashion wearables made of fiber that is 50 percent superfine wool / 50 percent alpaca, custom spun from fleeces purchased directly from area farms.

For more information on Sky Like Snow hats or Tracey Medeiros, go to www.skylikesnow.com or www.traceymedeiros.com.

Jan. 29: Puzzle play at Springfield Library

The Springfield Town Library celebrates National Puzzle Day, Monday, Jan. 29 with puzzles available all day in the Flinn Room. In the evening, there will be a special time for families to challenge themselves.

Solving puzzles benefits both sides of the brain. Concentration, attention, planning, memory, and patience are exercised while experiencing the relaxing benefits from a type of meditation. There will be puzzles for every age group to enjoy.

Located at 43 Main St., the Springfield Town Library is handicap accessible. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 802-885-3108

Jan. 29: Learn how to write children’s books

On Monday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. children’s book author Steve Swinburne will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry to discuss the nuts and bolts of writing for children. Swinburne explains how to write from idea and blank page to printed book, covering researching, writing and publishing a book for kids.

This program is offered at no charge but register by calling 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.

Jan. 31: ‘Paper Clips’ award-winning documentary at Rock Library

On Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m., Paper Clips, an awarding winning documentary about the Holocaust, will be shown at the Rockingham Library at 65 Rockingham St. in Bellows Falls.

This film captures how students at Tennessee’s Whitwell Middle School responded to lessons about the Holocaust with a promise to honor every lost soul by collecting one paper clip for each individual exterminated by the Nazis.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library.