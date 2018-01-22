Facebook’s making it harder to see The Chester Telegraph; here’s what to do

By Cynthia Prairie

2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Facebook has never been the best way to receive news since, over the years, it altered users’ algorithms to limit how much they see in their News Feeds.

Then just a week ago, Facebook announced that it would show users more posts from friends and family while hiding the news, which means that although you might be a FB fan or a follower of The Chester Telegraph, you might not see as much as you did before.

As our friends at Berkeleyside.com have noted: “It’s ironic that Facebook’s so-called ‘News Feed’ will now suppress news stories rather than help people find them.”

You rely on us for so much news that is important to your daily life, and the breaking news that we offer helps you navigate toxic spills, road hazards and detours.

To help you navigate this roadblock to news, we’re offering a few tips to get around Facebook.

Even if you don’t use Facebook, several of these tips should help you to keep up with all the news that The Telegraph offers.

CHOOSE ‘SEE FIRST:’ On the Chester Telegraph Facebook Page and, if your aren’t already following us, choose Follow , then make sure See First is checked. If your are already Following us, then click See First . You can do the same on a mobile device following essentially the same steps. (Click on above image.)

On the and, if your aren’t already following us, choose , then make sure is checked. If your are already us, then click . You can do the same on a mobile device following essentially the same steps. MAKE US YOUR HOME PAGE: If you check us every day – and many people do – you’ll find that making The Telegraph your Home Page is one of the best ways to find out about breaking news and updates. Each browser — Chrome, Firefox etc. — has a different method. Click here to find your method.

SIGN UP: The Telegraph emails out a Wednesday morning News Alert compiling all the articles and features that have run in the last seven days, including new articles that are published on Wednesday mornings before the News Alert is sent out. Click here to go to the Home Page of The Telegraph. Scroll down and look on the right-hand side below the ads, a box that says: Sign up for your weekly Telegraph News Alert .

The Telegraph emails out a Wednesday morning News Alert compiling all the articles and features that have run in the last seven days, including new articles that are published on Wednesday mornings before the News Alert is sent out. Click here to go to the Scroll down and look on the right-hand side below the ads, a box that says: . BOOKMARK US: Whether it is your IPhone, Kindle, laptop etc., bookmarking is an easy way to keep The Telegraph handy. On your laptop and home computer, bookmark us the way you bookmark other sites. Just be sure to put us in a prominent place among the list.To bookmark The Telegraph on your IPhone: In Safari, click here for The Chester Telegraph’s home page. Next, tap the “share” button at the bottom of your screen. Then tap the “add to home screen” option. Give the shortcut a name you’ll remember, and click “add.” You’ll find The Telegraph right on your home screen and click on it to visit us anytime

Thank you for continuing to trust in The Chester Telegraph.

And thanks to our friends at Berkeleyside.com for several of these suggestions.