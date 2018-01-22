Troopers arrest one, seek a second suspect in Mt. Holly home invasion

Vermont State Police are looking for a suspect in a home invasion that took place Sunday night in Mount Holly.

According to a press release, troopers from the Rutland barracks were called to a house on Old Turnpike Road just before midnight for a report a home invasion in progress. The caller reported that two men were using weapons and intended them harm. On their way to the scene, troopers identified the males as Antonio Diaz, 27, of Cavendish and Nicholas Sweet, 26, of Pittsford.

Troopers arrested Diaz without incident, but Sweet fled the scene before police arrived.

Diaz was charged with assault and robbery, burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts), unlawful restraint first degree, criminal threatening, interference with access to emergency services, unlawful mischief, and criminal driving with license suspended.

Diaz is being held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in court today at 12:30 p.m.

Police are continuing to look for Sweet, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.