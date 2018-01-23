Chester Police log for Jan. 1-Jan. 13, 2018

© 2018 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Editor’s Note: The Chester Telegraph Police Log is a sampling of incidents directly from Chester Police reports. In general, we do not identify individual victims of crimes nor those who have been arrested.

Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

A burglar alarm sounded on Temple Road. The alarm company indicated that the alarm caused by a 2nd floor window activation. Police found no fresh tracks in the driveway and no other footprints around the home. All the doors and windows were secure.

Monday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Police were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was driving all over the road. The caller had stated that she had been following the vehicle from Ludlow and it had crossed the center and fogs lines many times, almost going off the road at multiple curves.

Police intercepted the vehicle, bearing Connecticut plates, on Route 103, followed it for about 2 miles before stopping it. As police followed it, it had crossed the fog line, caught the ice and snow on the shoulder and almost rolled over.

The driver showed no signs of intoxication in her actions nor did she smell of intoxicants. She consented to a breath test, which also showed no intoxicants. The driver said she was extremely tired, so police escorted her to a local store, where she could rest for about an hour and grab a bite to eat.

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:49 p.m.

Entry door to a garage off Route 11 East was found open. Police found no problems and owner reset the alarm.

Monday, Jan. 8, at 5:14 p.m.

A woman found a note on her car that she finds threatening.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:17 a.m.

A two-car accident with injury occurred on Route 103 North near Spaulding’s Garage.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:14 a.m.

A caller said that a wire is laying across the road near the Town Office, which is on Elm Street. The wire turned out to be fiber optic.

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:59 p.m.

A vehicle pulling out of the Jiffy Mart lost its load: A TV fell into the roadway. The TV was moved to the side and out of traffic and State Police were to be advised in the morning.

Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3:48 p.m.

A resident of Route 103 South called to report that he had a dog that had no tags. He later called to tell police that the owners showed up and retrieved the pooch.