Chester Rotary donates books to CAES first-graders

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, members of the Chester Rotary Club made a special delivery to the first-graders at Chester-Andover Elementary School.

Nearly 30 children received a gift of a new book called School Is Fun.

Each book is a story personalized with the individual child’s name as well as the names of their siblings and other family members and the town and state.

First-grade students at Chester Andover Elementary have received books from the Chester Rotary for more than 30 years.