Petitions due Jan. 29 for open elective offices in Chester
Press release | Jan 24, 2018 | Comments 0
he Town of Chester will elect officers by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. These are the offices that will be up for election at that time.
Town Moderator – 1 one year term
Select Board – 2 one year terms; 1 three year term
Town Grand Juror – 1 one year term
Agent to Defend Suits – 1 year term
Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three year term
Trustees of the Whiting Library – 3 three year terms
Chester Town School District Director – 1 three year term; 1 unexpired two year term
Chester-Andover Elementary School – Union #29 – 1 three year term
Green Mountain Union High School Director – Union #35 – 1 three year term
Petition forms for the above positions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions you can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173.
Petitions must have 25 – 30 signatures and they are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
The deadline for petitions to have an article on the town meeting has passed.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.