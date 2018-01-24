Petitions due Jan. 29 for open elective offices in Chester

he Town of Chester will elect officers by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. These are the offices that will be up for election at that time.

Town Moderator – 1 one year term

Select Board – 2 one year terms; 1 three year term

Town Grand Juror – 1 one year term

Agent to Defend Suits – 1 year term

Trustee of Public Funds – 1 three year term

Trustees of the Whiting Library – 3 three year terms

Chester Town School District Director – 1 three year term; 1 unexpired two year term

Chester-Andover Elementary School – Union #29 – 1 three year term

Green Mountain Union High School Director – Union #35 – 1 three year term

Petition forms for the above positions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions you can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173.

Petitions must have 25 – 30 signatures and they are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

The deadline for petitions to have an article on the town meeting has passed.